LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. FSA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total value of $19,040,015.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,132,887 shares in the company, valued at $960,801,606.89. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total value of $5,412,350.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 231,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,272,781.10. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,414 shares of company stock valued at $101,484,738. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $470.00 price target (up from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $405.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.17.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 5.9%

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $425.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $229.72 and a 52 week high of $517.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -615.94 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $477.87 and its 200 day moving average is $424.77.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

