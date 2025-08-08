Bristlecone Advisors LLC Grows Position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,666 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,680 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in Comcast by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 141,680,277 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,317,167,000 after buying an additional 11,255,683 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,102,667 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,968,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039,823 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,320,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,890,027,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402,377 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,479,501 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,594,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 35,356,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,326,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $31.67 on Friday. Comcast Corporation has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The company has a market capitalization of $118.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $30.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comcast

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.