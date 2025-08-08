AMF Tjanstepension AB Decreases Holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

AMF Tjanstepension AB cut its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 414,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 52,957 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $25,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMY. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Daiwa America lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.38.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $45.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.98. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12-month low of $42.96 and a 12-month high of $63.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

