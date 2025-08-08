Swiss National Bank Has $375.83 Million Holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,833,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $375,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in Danaher by 707.0% during the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 171,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,253,000 after purchasing an additional 150,627 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 168.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its stake in Danaher by 2.0% during the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 8,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Danaher by 11.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,145,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $234,871,000 after acquiring an additional 122,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evernest Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $198.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $198.24 and a 200 day moving average of $201.53. Danaher Corporation has a 1 year low of $171.00 and a 1 year high of $279.90. The firm has a market cap of $142.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 14.21%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $245,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at $611,036,665.92. The trade was a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.61.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

