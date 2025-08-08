Fayez Sarofim & Co Sells 2,623 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Fayez Sarofim & Co lowered its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,623 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth about $34,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other news, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $1,755,550.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,669.60. This trade represents a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $14,157,849.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 446,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,878,940.89. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex Stock Up 1.0%

PAYX stock opened at $140.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.75 and a 200-day moving average of $148.43. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.07 and a fifty-two week high of $161.24. The company has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 45.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Paychex from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Paychex from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Barclays set a $155.00 target price on Paychex and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup set a $158.00 target price on Paychex and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.20.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

