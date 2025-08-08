Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Holdings Cut by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,609 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 1.3% of NBW Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $408,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz SE now owns 212,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,244,000 after acquiring an additional 39,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 651,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,783,000 after acquiring an additional 70,104 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Dbs Bank raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE WFC opened at $77.02 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $84.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $250.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

Wells Fargo & Company announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 29th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

