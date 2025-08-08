Wambolt & Associates LLC Buys 189 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $1,320,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Chubb by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 9,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.99, for a total transaction of $2,869,544.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 247,538 shares in the company, valued at $72,526,158.62. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Corbat bought 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $269.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,665.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,010. The trade was a 20.99% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 100,390 shares of company stock worth $29,163,135 over the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB opened at $269.14 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $252.16 and a 12 month high of $306.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $107.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.38 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $317.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price (down from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays cut Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.50.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

