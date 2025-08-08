Y.D. More Investments Ltd Grows Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Chubb were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth about $25,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth about $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CB. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. HSBC downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $317.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.50.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, Director Michael Corbat purchased 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $269.80 per share, with a total value of $114,665.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,010. This represents a 20.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 85,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $24,694,489.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 237,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,998,174.72. This represents a 26.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,390 shares of company stock worth $29,163,135. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $269.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $107.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $252.16 and a one year high of $306.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $280.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

