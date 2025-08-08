Forsta AP Fonden Sells 12,000 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Chubb were worth $24,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CB. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth $25,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Chubb news, Director Michael Corbat bought 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $269.80 per share, with a total value of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,010. This trade represents a 20.99% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 85,083 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $24,694,489.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 237,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,998,174.72. This represents a 26.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,390 shares of company stock valued at $29,163,135. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $269.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $252.16 and a 52 week high of $306.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $280.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. HSBC cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $317.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.50.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

