Promising Outdoor Stocks To Keep An Eye On – August 7th

Walmart, CRH, Affirm, SharkNinja, ON, Lowe’s Companies, and Deckers Outdoor are the seven Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture or retail equipment, apparel and gear for outdoor recreation—such as hiking boots, camping tents, fishing tackle and adventure apparel. Investors buy outdoor stocks to gain exposure to consumer spending on leisure and adventure activities and to benefit from trends in the growing outdoor recreation market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.94. The company had a trading volume of 8,720,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,108,879. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.07 and a 200 day moving average of $95.22. The company has a market cap of $821.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.66.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

CRH stock traded up $9.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,542,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,617,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.26. CRH has a 1 year low of $76.75 and a 1 year high of $110.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.85.

Affirm (AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.93. 3,992,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,169,178. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.74 and its 200-day moving average is $57.48. Affirm has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $82.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -375.39, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a current ratio of 11.47.

SharkNinja (SN)

SharkNinja, Inc., a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

SharkNinja stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,649,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,465. SharkNinja has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $128.51. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.49.

ON (ONON)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

ONON traded down $2.04 on Thursday, hitting $44.78. 6,733,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,151,838. ON has a 12-month low of $34.59 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.11 and a 200-day moving average of $51.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 63.98, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.24.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

NYSE:LOW traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $238.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,231,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,823. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.28. The company has a market capitalization of $133.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $206.38 and a 52-week high of $287.01.

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

NYSE DECK traded down $4.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,596,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,452,702. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $93.72 and a 52-week high of $223.98. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.26.

