NS Partners Ltd Has $14.21 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

NS Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $14,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $168.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.50 and a 200-day moving average of $162.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.94 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $261.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.48.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $182.00 price target (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.27.

Get Our Latest Report on PM

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.