LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,309 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 474.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in Boeing by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other Boeing news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,860.24. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total transaction of $650,198.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,472.31. This trade represents a 13.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boeing Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $227.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.20. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $128.88 and a 52-week high of $242.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.90) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Boeing

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.