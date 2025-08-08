Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $233,000 in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $34,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Mastercard Stock Performance
Shares of MA stock opened at $561.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $564.08 and its 200 day moving average is $552.92. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $451.03 and a 12 month high of $594.71.
Mastercard Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.50%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $635.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.33.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $536,480.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 23,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,229,440. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.77, for a total transaction of $601,447.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,064,815.17. This trade represents a 7.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,603 shares of company stock worth $20,265,667. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
About Mastercard
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
