NS Partners Ltd Increases Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

NS Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 1.2% of NS Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $27,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Main Street Group LTD grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Abound Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque de Luxembourg S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. TD Securities raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.33.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $303.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.51 and a 52 week high of $329.93. The company has a market capitalization of $123.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $308.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.35.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 72.84% and a net margin of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $1.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

