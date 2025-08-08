NS Partners Ltd Has $36.55 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

NS Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 1.6% of NS Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $36,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 54,010.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,028,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,999,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022,979 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,381,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,764,904,000 after buying an additional 687,906 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,819,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,396,496,000 after purchasing an additional 584,375 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,619,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,889,126,000 after purchasing an additional 494,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,665,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,178,258,000 after purchasing an additional 453,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $469.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $518.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $530.28. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $425.00 and a 12-month high of $616.00. The company has a market capitalization of $168.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.59.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total value of $2,216,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,845.44. The trade was a 92.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total value of $121,631.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,740.77. This represents a 19.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,903 shares of company stock valued at $7,932,778. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $547.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective (up from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $559.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.95.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

