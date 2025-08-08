AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 83,630 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lowered its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,630 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $13,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 75.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 90.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.35.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 173,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $17,185,903.84. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 590,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,388,148.56. The trade was a 22.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 24,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total value of $2,359,239.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 58,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,776,592.09. This represents a 29.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 308,016 shares of company stock worth $29,341,433. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $95.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.24. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52 week low of $61.16 and a 52 week high of $99.59. The stock has a market cap of $174.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 33.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Charles Schwab declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

