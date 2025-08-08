Swiss National Bank Reduces Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 789,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Intuit were worth $484,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 523.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $761.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $532.65 and a 1 year high of $813.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.45 billion, a PE ratio of 61.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $769.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $666.28.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $742.00 to $868.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuit from $785.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $850.00 target price on Intuit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price target (up from $775.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $806.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 34,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.84, for a total transaction of $26,118,876.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 40,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,017,164.28. The trade was a 45.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 16,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.13, for a total value of $11,662,373.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,047.61. The trade was a 98.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 279,800 shares of company stock worth $209,725,054. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

