WealthShield Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,460 Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO)

WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 46,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Southern by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 481,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Southern by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petros Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Southern from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Southern from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Southern from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.29.

Southern Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of SO stock opened at $95.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Southern Company has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $96.44. The firm has a market cap of $104.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.38.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.08). Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,250,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,897,795. The trade was a 12.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

