Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,860 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 450.0% in the first quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 314.8% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRM opened at $240.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $263.97 and its 200-day moving average is $280.10. Salesforce Inc. has a one year low of $230.00 and a one year high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.98%.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.40, for a total value of $558,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,834,236.40. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 46,479 shares of company stock worth $12,457,591 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Erste Group Bank cut Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Salesforce from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Salesforce from $425.00 to $347.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.16.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

