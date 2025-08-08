Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Stock Position Decreased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,926 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.
Medtronic Trading Up 2.1%
Shares of MDT opened at $91.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $117.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $96.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.90.
Medtronic Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 78.45%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDT. William Blair raised Medtronic to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.19.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
