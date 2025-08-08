Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,676 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APH. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 294.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,953,591 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,733,027,000 after purchasing an additional 18,619,417 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,911,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,091,426,000 after purchasing an additional 15,837,407 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,256,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $503,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933,269 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,564,252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $386,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,998,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,166,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $108.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.69. Amphenol Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.45 and a 52-week high of $110.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Amphenol had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 price target on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Amphenol from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amphenol from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total transaction of $14,326,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $8,909,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,625. The trade was a 88.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 586,000 shares of company stock valued at $52,935,980 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

