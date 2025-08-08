Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 229,838 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,464,326 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,838 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $429,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 703.1% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the first quarter worth $28,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $15,607,701.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,061,072,243.92. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.22 per share, for a total transaction of $34,913.70. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 301,471 shares in the company, valued at $31,419,307.62. This trade represents a 0.11% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Trading Down 22.0%

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $75.30 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.97 and a 12 month high of $114.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $57.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 123.05% and a net margin of 30.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.97.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

