Truepoint Inc. Has $154.96 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Truepoint Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $154,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,131.2% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,621,000 after buying an additional 63,481 shares in the last quarter. Partners in Financial Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Partners in Financial Planning now owns 144,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 45.0% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG opened at $455.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $182.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $436.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $407.27. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $316.14 and a 52 week high of $462.85.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

