Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Position Boosted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,962,280 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 882,168 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $4,563,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in Shopify by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Shopify by 86.8% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHOP. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $110.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Shopify from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.69.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of SHOP opened at $151.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.61 and its 200-day moving average is $107.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.00 billion, a PE ratio of 97.47, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.91 and a fifty-two week high of $156.85.

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.