Forsta AP Fonden Sells 67,700 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 788,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $56,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 66,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 25,436 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC opened at $77.02 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $50.22 and a 12-month high of $84.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.86 and a 200-day moving average of $74.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $250.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.29%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

Wells Fargo & Company declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 29th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on WFC shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Phillip Securities cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.39.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

