Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $581,000 Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,655 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,343 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 443.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,467,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $660,475,000 after buying an additional 4,461,609 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,265.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,017,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $364,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889,739 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,155,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,072,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,012 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12,097.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,008,978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,402,000 after buying an additional 1,992,508 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 21,401,436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,585,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,225 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 5.7%

AMD stock opened at $172.40 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $182.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $279.53 billion, a PE ratio of 99.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on AMD shares. Dbs Bank cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,790,229.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,676,461.30. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.