Y.D. More Investments Ltd Has $282,000 Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 6.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,952 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Shopify were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of Shopify by 149.2% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 86.8% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas lowered Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Shopify from $110.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.69.

Shopify Stock Down 2.5%

NYSE SHOP opened at $151.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.55. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.91 and a 12-month high of $156.85.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

