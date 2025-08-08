Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) Position Lessened by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden cut its stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,729 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Accenture were worth $49,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Sentinus LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $141,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,283 shares in the company, valued at $644,582.22. This represents a 17.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $812,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 15,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,161,650. This represents a 13.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,454 shares of company stock worth $1,646,780 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Trading Down 2.3%

ACN opened at $241.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Accenture PLC has a fifty-two week low of $239.82 and a fifty-two week high of $398.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $292.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.70.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Mizuho set a $348.00 target price on Accenture and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Accenture from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective (up from $390.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.21.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

