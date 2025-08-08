Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Position Lowered by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,463 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,214 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 324.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,280,781 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $504,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,326 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 623.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,870,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,091 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,950,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $420,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,294 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,648,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $822,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $125,334,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHOP. National Bankshares upped their target price on Shopify from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.69.

SHOP stock opened at $151.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $196.00 billion, a PE ratio of 97.47, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.91 and a 1 year high of $156.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.55.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

