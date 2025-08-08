Wambolt & Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Wambolt & Associates LLC decreased its stake in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 76.5% in the first quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of BLK stock opened at $1,113.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.42. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $773.74 and a 52-week high of $1,131.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,052.01 and its 200 day moving average is $984.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.41 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 29.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $5.21 dividend. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.39%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other news, Director Fabrizio Freda sold 4,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.81, for a total transaction of $4,978,539.54. Following the sale, the director owned 3,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,936,571.86. This trade represents a 55.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 18,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.60, for a total transaction of $20,301,321.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,617,148. This trade represents a 48.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,494 shares of company stock valued at $74,694,573. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $980.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BlackRock to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,151.21.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

