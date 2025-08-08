National Bankshares Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Shopify from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.69.

NYSE SHOP opened at $151.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.55. The company has a market capitalization of $196.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.47, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63. Shopify has a twelve month low of $63.91 and a twelve month high of $156.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 71.4% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of Shopify by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

