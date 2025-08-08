Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $1.77 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI reduced its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after buying an additional 29,438 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 264,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,958,000 after purchasing an additional 29,825 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 142,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares during the period. Finally, F M Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 65,131 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 5.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $172.40 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $182.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.30 and a 200 day moving average of $117.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.53 billion, a PE ratio of 99.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,790,229.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $265,676,461.30. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Melius raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, June 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.56.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

