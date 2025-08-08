WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Sells 550 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC cut its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,572 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $151.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.47, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.55. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.91 and a 1 year high of $156.85.

A number of analysts have commented on SHOP shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Shopify from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.69.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

