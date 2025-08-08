NS Partners Ltd Sells 2,763 Shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

NS Partners Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,042 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $19,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 176,722 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $16,126,000 after acquiring an additional 81,952 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $602,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,088,609 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $99,336,000 after purchasing an additional 175,294 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,743,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX stock opened at $91.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.45. Starbucks Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $117.46. The firm has a market cap of $103.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.02.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 105.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.27.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

