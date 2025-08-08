Hudson Canyon Capital Management Sells 250 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Hudson Canyon Capital Management cut its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,600 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises about 1.8% of Hudson Canyon Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hudson Canyon Capital Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 target price (up previously from $137.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $150.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.06.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $131.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.71 and a 12 month high of $135.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.71.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 58.81%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

