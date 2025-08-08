Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 6,571 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,571 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.8% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,553 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,971,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,590,000 after purchasing an additional 344,795 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,996,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,018,000 after purchasing an additional 90,381 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,457,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,900,000 after purchasing an additional 345,712 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,458,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,716,000 after purchasing an additional 584,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $311.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $303.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.43. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $314.84. The stock has a market cap of $512.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

