NS Partners Ltd Increases Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

NS Partners Ltd grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,295 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $15,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. AlTi Global Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 36,996 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the first quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 15,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.3% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.4% during the first quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 13,752 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NIKE from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on NIKE from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Williams Trading decreased their price objective on NIKE from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $7,951,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 842,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,894,276.69. The trade was a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $74.28 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $90.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

