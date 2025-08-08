AlphaCore Capital LLC Purchases 5,579 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 113.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,518 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 39,039.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,497,919 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,092,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488,982 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $350,935,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,867,193 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,570,511,000 after acquiring an additional 895,896 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,982,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,556,485,000 after purchasing an additional 815,768 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,824,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $356.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Melius started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 target price (down previously from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total value of $281,221.11. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,165.67. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $296,216.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,187. This represents a 11.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,280 shares of company stock worth $2,215,178. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.1%

MCD stock opened at $307.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.52. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52 week low of $265.33 and a 52 week high of $326.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $298.73 and a 200 day moving average of $304.17.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 206.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Stories

