Swiss National Bank Sells 3,400 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,156,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $419,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 5.2% during the first quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 13.2% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BSX. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Yoshiaki Fujimori sold 2,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $310,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,646.19. The trade was a 58.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 56,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total value of $5,799,551.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,347,824.96. The trade was a 24.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 345,029 shares of company stock valued at $35,976,603. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BSX stock opened at $102.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $152.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.04. Boston Scientific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $108.94.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

