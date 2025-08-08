New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 71.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,062 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,636 shares during the quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 100.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 4,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $1,180.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,232.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,091.12. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $616.02 and a 1-year high of $1,341.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $501.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 26,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,211.66, for a total value of $32,633,638.78. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,394.04. This represents a 98.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 3,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,124.26, for a total transaction of $4,405,974.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,227.94. This represents a 32.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,226 shares of company stock valued at $183,849,784. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target (up from $1,020.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,297.66.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.