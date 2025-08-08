Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) PT Set at $455.00 by Stifel Nicolaus

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) received a $455.00 target price from analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.27% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $535.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $420.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $442.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.10.

Shares of VRTX traded down $6.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $369.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 814,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,203. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $452.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $465.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.44. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $368.28 and a fifty-two week high of $519.88.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($12.83) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $389.68 per share, with a total value of $1,948,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,535,600. This represents a 12.50% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 55 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

