Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Cut to $455.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $494.00 to $455.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.13% from the stock’s current price.

VRTX has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $515.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $442.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $503.00 price target (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.10.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $366.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.44. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $364.66 and a twelve month high of $519.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $450.77 and a 200 day moving average of $465.51.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 31.86%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($12.83) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $389.68 per share, with a total value of $1,948,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,535,600. This represents a 12.50% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 513 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 543 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 689 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

