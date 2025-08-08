Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Given a $455.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) received a $455.00 price objective from investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 23.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VRTX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.10.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $6.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $368.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,664,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,447. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $452.30 and its 200 day moving average is $465.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.44. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $367.20 and a twelve month high of $519.88.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($12.83) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs bought 5,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $389.68 per share, with a total value of $1,948,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,535,600. The trade was a 12.50% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 60,572.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,425,070 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,175,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421,073 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,325,695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,406,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,993 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,428,951 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,199,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,746 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,917,227 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,414,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,151,505 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,738,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.