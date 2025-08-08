Guggenheim Lowers Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $546.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Guggenheim from $558.00 to $546.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $535.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $494.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $515.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.10.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $375.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $452.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $465.93. The company has a market capitalization of $96.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.44. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $372.35 and a 12 month high of $519.88.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 23.91%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($12.83) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs purchased 5,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $389.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,948,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,535,600. The trade was a 12.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 55 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

