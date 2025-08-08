Fayez Sarofim & Co Reduces Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Fayez Sarofim & Co reduced its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 17,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,600. This represents a 32.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total transaction of $6,535,768.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 240,007 shares of company stock valued at $23,543,507. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Iron Mountain from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of IRM opened at $91.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.90. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $130.24. The firm has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 656.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 146.80%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 2,242.86%.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.