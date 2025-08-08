Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 71.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 525.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.81.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $86.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $73.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.95. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.28 and a fifty-two week high of $145.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.6%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 97.62%.

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 11,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,796.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,591.06. This trade represents a 89.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.50 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,840. This trade represents a 96.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

