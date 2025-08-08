AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $41.15 Million Stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT)

AMF Tjanstepension AB decreased its holdings in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,003 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in American Tower were worth $41,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth $964,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth $10,880,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth $321,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 12.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 831,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,029,000 after purchasing an additional 93,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in American Tower by 1.9% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 418,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,984,000 after purchasing an additional 7,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $209.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. American Tower Corporation has a 52 week low of $172.51 and a 52 week high of $243.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.35, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.53 and its 200 day moving average is $210.94.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. American Tower had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 247.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $149,997.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,130.25. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on AMT. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. HSBC cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.88.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

