Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 30,329 Shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,015,374 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,329 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $750,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,059,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,306,572,000 after buying an additional 361,136 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Stryker by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,109,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,000,056,000 after acquiring an additional 54,693 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Stryker by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,606,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,298,426,000 after purchasing an additional 420,153 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 13.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,895 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $838,640,000 after purchasing an additional 261,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 43,226.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,074,922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $772,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,133 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $75,290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,222,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,962,556.60. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial set a $415.00 price target on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target (up from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.10.

Stryker Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE SYK opened at $376.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $143.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $320.78 and a fifty-two week high of $406.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $380.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

