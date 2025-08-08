Truepoint Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 25.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 311,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,794 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 2.2% of Truepoint Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $80,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 106.7% in the first quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,651,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Northern Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,329,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VV opened at $292.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.78. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $221.40 and a 1-year high of $295.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

