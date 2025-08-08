ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Makes New $4.45 Million Investment in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAR. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Marriott International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $283.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.89.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total value of $670,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,805.68. This trade represents a 30.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total transaction of $270,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,599,832.04. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,710 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR stock opened at $260.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.73. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $205.40 and a one year high of $307.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.65. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.60% and a negative return on equity of 93.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 30.21%.

Marriott International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.